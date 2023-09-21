The 1st One Day International between England and Ireland at Headingley, Leeds, England was abandoned without a ball being bowled yesterday because of rain.

Rain was replaced by sunshine by mid-afternoon but conditions did not improve sufficiently before the 5.32 p. m cut-off for a 20-over-a-side match.

The forecast for the remainder of the evening was good but the umpires had safety concerns over wet areas on the bowlers’ run-up at the Pavilion End.

England will meet Ireland in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.

