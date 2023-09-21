Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 7 wickets with 11 balls remaining in last night’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Qualifier 1 at Providence Stadium in Guyana, and qualified for their 5th CPL Final.

After Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and fielded first, Guyana Amazon Warriors made 166-7 off their 20 overs. Saim Ayub (49 off 39 balls), and Azam Khan (36 off 27 balls) were top-scorers, with two wickets each to fast bowler, Terance Hinds (2-32) and Waqar Salamkheil (2-28).

In reply, Trinbago Knight Riders scored 167-3 off 18.1 overs. They were led by Chadwick Walton’s 80 not out off 57 balls, and 33 off 24 balls from Nicholas Pooran. Fast bowler, Dwaine Pretirius took 2-36 for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The final scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 166-7 off 20 overs, Trinbago Knight Riders 167-3 off 18.1 overs.

