Texier Road and Plan played to a 1-1 draw yesterday afternoon in the Layou Village Football Championship at the Layou Playing Field.

The goal for Texier Road was scored by Kendal Douglas. Jamal Creese converted for Plan.

This afternoon at half past four, Layou Masters will meet Jamrock at the Layou Playing Field.

The Championship is being sponsored by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation.

