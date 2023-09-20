REVEREND DEACON PATRICK DA SILVA better known as SONNY of Barrouallie formerly of Park Hill died on Sunday September 3rd at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Friday September 22nd at the Cathedral of the Assumption, (Catholic Church), Kingstown. The viewing begins at 9:30 am. Tributes begin at 10:00 am and Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the School Hill Cemetery, Mt. Greenan. There will be a Vigil on Thursday September 21st in front of his shop in Barrouallie

Like this: Like Loading...

Related