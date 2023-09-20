Training is being provided this week for Principals and School Safety Officers from sixteen pilot schools, as part of the Safe School Recognition Programme.

The training program is spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund {UNICEF} and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency {CDEMA}.

Minister of Education, Curtis King was among officials who addressed the opening ceremony at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus SVG.

He said the Ministry of Education will continue to implement measures geared towards the integration of School Safety and Hazard Awareness Activities into the Education system.

Minister King said the Ministry is pleased to be part of the Safe School Recognition Programme and is grateful for the support of UNICEF and CDEMA.

Meanwhile, Program Co-ordinator for the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund {UNICEF}, Nicolle Trudeau spoke of the importance of the School Safety Program

Photo credit: SVG Education Unit

