The international community has been given the assurance that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The assurance came from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters, as she addressed a High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, as part of the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Summit held in New York yesterday.

Minister Peters also called for Reparatory Justice to be carried out within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Minister Peters also addressed issues relating to International Financial Institutions.

