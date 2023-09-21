Details of the 2023 Everything Vincy Expo Plus were provided by this country’s investment promotions firm Invest SVG, during a media launch held last night at La Vue Hotel at Villa.

Delivering remarks at the event, Chairman of Invest SVG, Anthony Regisford, said the Agency will be moving to strengthen its export promotion and marketing thrust.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Executive Director of Invest SVG Glen Beache spoke of the importance of branding.

The 2023 Everything Vincy Expo Plus is slated for 26th – 29th of October, at the E.T. Joshua Tarmac.

And, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said the 2023 Everything Vincy Expo Plus will provide valuable exposure for local businesses.

Delivering remarks at the launch last night, Minister Gonsalves said organisers of the Expo are hoping that local businesses can derive economic benefits from the initiative.

