Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel said the Government continues to provide employment opportunities for women across the country, single parent homes and other homes that are considered to be poor.

He made this statement while responding to a question in Parliament recently in relation to the Road Cleaning programs.

Minister Daniel said the most recent Summer Road Cleaning program was carried out under the Volcano Emergency Eruption Project which was executed under the guidelines of the World Bank and the guidelines for employment were set by the World Bank.

Minister Daniel said people who want to be employed as part of the Road Cleaning programs can register at the Roads, Buildings & General Services Authority (BRAGSA) Office in their communities.

Photo credit: NBC, API, VC3

