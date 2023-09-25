An official opening ceremony will be held this afternoon for the recently constructed marketplace at Glen, referred to as The Shops at Glen, which was established for recipients of PRYME grants residing in East St. George.

The Shops at Glen is the result of a Government-funded initiative (under the PRYME Programme) that has provided a suitable market space for individuals who received PRYME Grants to start or expand their businesses.

It aims to further develop the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth of St Vincent and the Grenadines by showcasing their business acumen and innovation.

The facility is comprised of three building blocks and six shops, as well toilet and shower amenities.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to deliver the feature address at this afternoon’s opening ceremony.

The event will also hear remarks from the Area Representative- Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology Camillo Gonsalves and Minister of Transport, Works, Lands & Surveys and Physical Planning Montgomery Daniel.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3pm , and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio

Photo credit: Margaret London

