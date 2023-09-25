An official launch will be held here during the month of October, for the newly appointed National Reparations Commission.

Word of this came from Chairman of the Commission, Adrian Odle during NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning.

Mr. Odle said the launch is being held to introduce the members of the Commission and the Advisory Board that will provide support to the Commission.

Mr. Odle explained that Reparations not only deals with the issues of compensation for the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, but also includes compensation for the genocide of indigenous people.

Photo credit: Adrian Odle

