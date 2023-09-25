An emotional Guyana Amazon Warriors captain, Imran Tahir couldn’t stop his tears all the way from the end of last night’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 final to the Presentation Ceremony and beyond.

The Pakistani leg-spinner played a big role in taking Guyana Amazon Warriors to their first CPL title after having fallen short in five previous finals.

They did it by bowling out the most successful CPL franchise, Trinbago Knight Riders for 94 off 18.1 overs in front of a rapturous home crowd at Providence Stadium in Guyana last night.

Guyana Amazon Warriors raced past the target with six overs to spare, which sparked wild celebrations. Fast bowler, Dwaine Pretorius’ 4-26 led the demolition of Trinbago Knight Riders. He was assisted by good supporting spells from left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie (2-7), Tahir (2-8), fast bowler, Romario Shepherd (1-17) and fast bowler, Ronsford Beaton (1-30).

Keacy Carty with 38 off 45 balls was the only Trinbago Knight Riders batsman to score more than the 16 runs by Mark Deyal.

Pretorius and Shepherd were crucial to Amazon Warriors’ title run. They took 19 wickets in the powerplay over the season.

Once Guyana Amazon Warriors’ bowlers had done their outstanding work, the win was set up by opening batsman, Saim Ayub (52 not out off 41 balls), and 32 off 32 balls by Shai Hope as they sped to 99-1 off 14 overs.

The final scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 94 off 18.1 overs, Guyana Amazon Warriors 99-1 off 14 overs.

