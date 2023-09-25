White Goods Collection commences this week

Vincentians are again being given an opportunity to get rid of their old household items, as the Solid Waste Management Unit in the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA), conducts its free White Goods Collection service this week.

White goods include household items such as large and small appliances, beds and bedding, gardening equipment and barrels.

Public Relations and Marketing Assistant at the CWSA, Samantha George told NBC News, the service is provided twice per year.

Mrs. George reminded persons that construction material will not be collected as part of this service.

And she noted that Commercial Entities are also excluded from this free service.

Photo credit: WM Waste Management

