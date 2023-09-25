Young Vincentians encouraged to join JCI St.Vincent

Young Vincentians are being encouraged to consider joining the Junior Chamber International, JCI of St. Vincent to enhance their personal development.

The encouragement came from President of the organization, Casey De Freitas, as he discussed the benefits of being a member, during NBC’s Interface programme.

Mr. De Freitas said the organization offers many opportunities for young people to excel.

Mr. De Freitas said JCI St. Vincent is currently embarking on a recruitment drive.

Photo credit: Casey De Freitas

Like this: Like Loading...

Related