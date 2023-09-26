Troumaca/Ontario Secondary School performed the double this year by winning the Men’s and Women’s 4-Leg Round the Town Road Relay here in Kingstown last Sunday.

Troumaca/Ontario Secondary School won the Men’s Division in 30 minutes, 04.66 seconds with St Martin’s Secondary School 2nd in 31 minutes, 12.65 seconds and Central Leeward Secondary School 3rd in 32 minutes, 09.28 seconds.

Troumaca/Ontario Secondary School took the Women’s Title in 40 minutes, 17.35 seconds, with Central Leeward Secondary School 2nd in 41 minutes, 53.72 seconds, and Georgetown Secondary School 3rd in 43 minutes, 39.24 seconds.

Chateaubelair Methodist School A dethroned 2-time defending champions, Fitz Hughes Government by winning the Primary Schools Girls Division of the race in 34 minutes, 05.09 seconds, ahead of Fitz Hughes Government School A in 35 minutes, 27.11 seconds with Chateaubelair Methodist School B 3rd in 36 minutes, 41.52 seconds.

Fitz Hughes Government School retained the Primary Schools Boys Title in a time of 30 minutes, 43.06 seconds. Troumaca Government School Boys were 2nd in 31 minutes, 47.43, with Chateaubelair Methodist 3rd in 32 minutes, 13.16 seconds.

Chatoyer Club won the Men’s Open Division in a time of 30 minutes, 20.90 seconds. Roses Academy placed 2nd in 30 minutes, 39.10 seconds, with Exceed Club third in 30 minutes, 09.60 seconds.

The Open Women’s Category was won by High Performance Club in 42 minutes, 44.30 seconds. Exceed Club A was second in 52 minutes, 28.00 seconds, with Exceed B 3rd in 54 minutes, 06.60 seconds.

