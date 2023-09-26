Sandals International is currently looking for employees with a good attitude and a willingness to learn, as the company hosts a Job Fair here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from today.

So says Corporate Manager for Human Resources for Sandals International Heather McDonald who spoke with NBC news yesterday following a media event hosted by the company to provide details on the Job Fair being hosted this week.

Interested persons have been asked to take along a copy of their resume, two passport photos and some form of government identification.

Ms. McDonald said Successful applicants would be involved in training, shortly after recruitment

The Job Fair begins today at the Kingstown Baptist Church at New Montrose and would continue throughout the week. Sandals is looking to recruit about 800 persons.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

