Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves says the opening of the Shops at Glen represents phase one of the PRYME Community Empowerment Zone.

Minister Gonsalves, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for the area, was speaking at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Glen Marketplace yesterday.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel congratulated BRAGSA for the significant role it plays in the development of projects throughout the country.

Photo credit: Margaret London

