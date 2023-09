Two matches will be played today as the WINLOTT Windward Islands 50-Overs Cricket Championship gets under way here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will meet Dominica at the Sion Hill Playing Field, and St Lucia will oppose Grenada at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Play is scheduled to start at 9.30 a. m in the two matches.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related