The Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave has highlighted the next steps for the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June next year.

The West Indies previously hosted the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2007 as well as the second edition of the Twenty/20 World Cup two years later.

Last week, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago were announced as the seven Caribbean countries that will host matches, along with New York, Dallas and Florida in the USA.

Last week, Grave described the confirmation of the region as hosts as a “big landmark” and said that he was looking forward to inviting the rest of the world to the Caribbean.

He said: “The next big step is to get the match schedule agreed with the ICC. We’ve got the ten host venues. The next stage is to work through the detailed match schedule. This is the first World Cup ever to have 20 teams so it’s a big tournament to organize and there’s a small window from early June to the 30th June when the final will take place to get all the matches in.

We’ve got group stages after the warm-up games. We’ve then got the super eights stage then semi-finals and final so, once that schedule is agreed, then it’s all systems go in terms of tickets being on sale around December to coincide with us welcoming England to the region.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related