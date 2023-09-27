Police launch investigations in fatal shooting of 31 year old vendor of New Montrose

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Mark Williams, a 31-year-old Vendor of New Montrose.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim was at a shop in Old Montrose/Block 2000 when a masked man approached him with a gun and started to fire shots.

As a result, Mr. Williams received several shots about his abdomen. He was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday September 26th, 2023.

Persons with information that can assist with the investigation are asked to contact the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department at 1784-457-1211 Ext. 4856/4837; or any Police Station; or Police Officer you are comfortable with.

Police say all information will be dealt with confidentially.

