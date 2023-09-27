Government recovery efforts following the 2021 volcanic eruption are still being supported by Mustique Charitable Trusts

The Mustique Charitable Trusts is continuing its efforts to assist the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the country continues to recover from the 2021 explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Chairman of the Mustique Charitable Trust Roger Pritchard, while delivering remarks at yesterday’s handing over ceremony explained that the first phase of their assistance program after the volcanic eruption saw five million dollars being spent to assist with food, water, cots and a number of other immediate needs that people faced in the direct aftermath of the eruption.

He said the second phase of their assistance saw another five million dollars being assigned to construct the houses in Orange Hill and a number of others at Sandy Bay which they expect will also be distributed soon.

Mr. Pritchard said at the Mustique Charitable Trusts they look forward to being of further assistance on future projects aimed at national recovery following the 2021 explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related