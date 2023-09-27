Government handed over twenty- one houses to families affected by the 2021 volcanic eruption

Twenty-one houses were distributed to persons who were displaced during 2021 eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano yesterday.

Delivering the featured address at the event, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that a community housing association will be established to ensure that the recently constructed communities are properly maintained.

This is the second such handing over, 27 house were previously distributed at Orange Hill and another 20 are expected to be distributed next month in Sandy Bay.

Addresses were made by the Minister of Housing and Informal Settlements, Dr. Orando Brewster; Parliamentary Representative for the North Windward Constituency, Montgomery Daniel; and Chairman of the Mustique Charitable Trusts, Roger Pritchard.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair

Like this: Like Loading...

Related