PM Gonsalves explains the country’s current fiscal situation

While the government of St Vincent is maintaining its fiscal outturn there still remains some challenges.

Speaking on NBC’ Face to Face program this morning, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves explained that some revenue items are rising while some are down and some are stable.

Additionally at the end of August there was an increase grants from 2.6 million dollars to $32 million dollars compared to the same period last year, and there was also an increase of 15% in total expenditure this year compared to the same period last year.

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel

