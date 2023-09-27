Host, St Vincent and the Grenadines and St Lucia won opening matches. Yesterday in the 2023 WINLOTT Windward Islands Senior Men’s 50-Overs Cricket Championship here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

St Vincent and the Grenadines beat Dominica by 8 wickets with more than 20-overs to spare at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: Dominica 103 off 30.2 overs (Kenneth Dembar 4-21), St Vincent and the Grenadines 107-2 off 26 overs (Desron Maloney 48, Gidron Pope 40 not out).

St Lucia defeated Grenada by 140 runs at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The scores: St Lucia 334-9 off 50 overs (Sharack Decarte 150 not out, Ackeem Auguste 38, Tarrique Edward 37), Grrenada 194 off 38.3 overs (Teddy Bishop 62, Johann Jeremiah 31).

The 2nd round of matches will be played today. St Vincent and the Grenadines will play against St Lucia at the Sion Hill Playing Field, and Dominica will meet Grenada at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Both matches are set to bowl off at 9.30 a. m.

