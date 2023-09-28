Lions Club of Kingstown to host public lecture this evening

This Lions Club of Kingstown-SVG will be hosting a public lecture this evening on the topic “The impact of childhood cancer on the emotional health and well-being of the family”.

September is observed as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, to raise awareness and funds for those affected by the disease.

Treasurer of the Lions Club of Kingstown Shimano Bailey outlined why the lecture is being hosted and invited person to attend this evening.

This evening’s lecture is set to begin at 7pm at the UWI Lecture Hall in Kingstown.

