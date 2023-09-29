PM Gonsalves speaks out against attacks on Cuban Professionals

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has once again spoken out against the attacks carried out on Cuban Professionals.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program on Wednesday the Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of National Security, explained that there have been four attacks against Cuban professionals in less than three months.

The Prime Minister noted that one person who was apprehended for injuring a Cuban Doctor in September was released on bail and is awaiting trial.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that despite the instances the Cuban government still remains confident in the government and they remain united by close friendships and ties.

The Prime Minister also stated that will continue with their law enforcement of protection and to bring the culprits to justice.

