After a delay the results of the May – June Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam has been released.

In an updated release the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation, it indicated that there was a 72.2% pass rate of the 2133 students who were registered.

Of the 2133 registered, 1486 were school candidates and 647 were private candidates.

This year 17.57% of the passes were at the Grade 1 level, 38.48% at the Grade II level and 43.95% at the Grade III level compared to 16.96 % at Grade 1, 35.40 % at Grade II and 47.64% at Grade III in 2022.

This year’s top female performer is Naliah Jack of the St Vincent Girls High School who sat 14 subject and obtained 11 Grade ones and two grade twos. The top male performer is Oniel Sprott of the St Vincent Grammar School who sat 13 subjects and obtained 10 grade ones and three grades twos.

Seven schools across the country recorded passes above 80%, they are: the St Vincent Girl High School – 98.84%, St Vincent Grammar School – 93.32%, St Martin Secondary School – 93.17%, Thomas Saunders Secondary School – 92.76%, Canouan Secondary School 88.86%, St Joseph Convent Kingstown – 89.72% and the Bequia Seventh Day Adventist School – 86.73%.

Seven school recorded passes between 80 and 60 per cent, they are: St Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua – 78.02%, North Union Secondary School – 76.21%, Mountain View Adventist Academy – 72.78%, Buccament Bay Secondary School – 69.31%, Bishop’s College Kingstown – 68.12%, St Clair Dacon Secondary School – 63.55% and the Barrouallie Secondary School – 63.49%.

The Bequia Community High saw an increase in the rate from 27.63% in 2022 to 54.26%. The West St George Secondary School also recorded an increase in passes from 31.28% in 20222 to 55.22%.

