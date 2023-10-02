Port Authority to hold National Symposium on Maritime Trade

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority will host a National Symposium on Maritime Trade tomorrow.

The primary objective of the symposium is to share information and facilitate discussions regarding the ongoing transformations taking place within the cruise and shipping industries.

These changes encompass various aspects, including decarbonization of the maritime space, the digitization of the industry and the cyber security implications as digitization is adopted.

Furthermore, participants will also be afforded the chance to be updated on the Port modernization project and on strategies for maintaining Sustainable Growth within the cruise industry.

The Minister responsible for Urban Development, local government, and Seaports, Ms. Benarva Browne, Chairman of the SVG Port Authority, Cerlian Russell and the Chief Executive Officer, Carl James are all scheduled to deliver remarks at the event.

The Symposium will be held at the NIS Conference Room beginning at nine tomorrow morning.

Photo credit: Bold Business

