The Government has launched the second phase of the Enhancing Public Safety with the Intelligent Video Analytics Project.

The project is being implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China, Taiwan through the Information Technology Services Division.

Director of the Division, Carlon Browne highlighted some of the projects to be undertaken during this phase.

Meanwhile , Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Fiona Fan says they are pleased to be associated with this project.

And, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves highlighted the importance of the project.

Photo credit: NBC, API & VC3

Like this: Like Loading...

Related