Today’s Opening Ceremony of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Netball Championship will begin with the parade of the 9 participating countries from the ECCB Office in St. John’s, Antigua to the tournament venue, the YMCA Sports Complex in the capital. Netball and government officials will deliver addresses.

The Welcome Reception and Candle Lighting Ceremony, under the auspices of the Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda took place last night.

The competition itself will be played under a round robin format.

In one of today’s 4 opening matches of the Championship, Defending Champions, St, Vincent and the Grenadines will play against guest team, the Cayman Islands at 5.30 p. m, and St. Lucia will meet Montserrat at 5.45 p. m.

Today’s other matches will feature Antigua and Barbuda against Dominica at 7.30 p. m, and St Kitts and Nevis versus Grenada at 7.45 p. m.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related