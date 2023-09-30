Grenada and St.Lucia advances to the final round in this year’s WINLOTT Windward Islands Senior Men’s 50-Overs Cricket Championship

Grenada beat St Vincent and the Grenadines by 54 runs in the final round of matches of this year’s WINLOTT Windward Islands Senior Men’s 50-Overs Cricket Championship at the Sion Hill Plating Field yesterday.

The scores: Grenada 259-9 off 50 overs (Johann Jeremiah 71, Darron Nedd 54, Teddy Bishop 52, Darius Martin 5-50, Kieron Cottoy 2-43), St Vincent and the Grenadines 205 off 46.3 overs (Desron Maloney 64, Dillon Douglas 24, Shermon Lewis 3-23, Ryan John 3-37).

St Lucia defeated Dominica by 6 wickets in the other match at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The scores: Dominica 197 off 42 overs (Stephen Pascal 59, Kaveem Hodge 55, Larry Edward 3-37, Ackeem Auguste 2-15, Mc Kenny Clarke 2-24). St Lucia 198-4 off 28.5 oves (Kimani Melius 86, Stephen Nairtam 41, Sabinus Emmanuel 24, Vernillius Gabriel 23, Gilon Tyson 2-37).

Grenada and St Lucia will contest the Final tomorrow at the Sion Hill Playing Field, and St Vincent and the Grenadines will meet Dominica in the 3rd Place Play-off at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Both matches are set to bowl off at 9.30 a. m.

