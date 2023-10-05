The Best Village Competition returns

The Best Village Competition will be reintroduced as part of the activities for this year’s Independence Celebrations.

Ashford Wood Chairman of the National Independence Committee speaking at the Launch of the Independence Month of Activities on Tuesday said that the competition is opened to all communities and community groups across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Wood also outlined some of the categories for the competition.

And, he also noted that there are a lot of great prizes to be won.

This year’s Independence Month of Activities is being held under the theme: “Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People, Our Identity, Road to 45”.

Meanwhile, The Independence decoration of the country will be taken one step further this year.

Chairman of the Independence Committee Ashford Wood, speaking at Tuesday’s launch said that figurines would be added in strategic points in and around Kingstown.

Wood said that figurines would also be placed on the Grenadines island Bequia and on the Leeward side of the island, with more expected island wide the 45th anniversary of Independence next year.

