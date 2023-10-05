This year’s Independence Celebrations will see new cultural and sports activities

This year’s Independence Celebrations will feature a new program of cultural and sports activities dubbed ‘Vibe Out An Expression of Empowerment’.

Member of National Independence Committee Rodney Small explained that sports and culture have played an important role as a vehicle for social change.

Small noted that the sporting element would be called Quick 5.

While the cultural element will be dubbed “This Is We”

Small noted that for 2023, they would take programs to a few communities and one Grenadine Island with the intention of expanding for the 2024.

He provided a calendar of activities which is expected to kick off on Monday, October 23RD.

