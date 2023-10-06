A National Day of Prayer will be held on Monday

A National Day of Prayer will be held here on Monday October 9th, as activities continue to commemorate this country s 44th anniversary of Independence.

Chairman of the National Day of Prayer Committee, Pastor Al Blake said the day will be observed this year with the theme: Unity and Resilience.

Pastor Al disclosed that a new element is being introduced for the National Day of Prayer this year, in the form of Prayer Stations in Kingstown.

He was speaking during NBC s Interface programme on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the National Reconciliation Unit in the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation is providing support to the National Day of Prayer Committee, in coordinating activities for Monday.

Coordinator of the unit Degra Michael said activities will be held throughout the day.

Photo credit: NBC Files

