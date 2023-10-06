NBC’s Special Report – Friday October 6th 2023

The National Trust will be hosting a number of activities to commemorate this country’s 44th Anniversary of Independence.

Chairperson of the National Trust, Decima Hamilton outlined the activities at the launch earlier this week.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

Meanwhile, Vincentians are being urged to participate actively in the activities planned for this year’s Independence Anniversary Programme.

The appeal came from Chairman of the National Independence Committee, Ashford Wood, during the VC3 Round Table Talk Programme on Wednesday night.

Mr. Wood said a wide range of activities are planned for this year.

Photo credit: National Trust

