Acting Police Commissioner cautions and advises Vincentians against using violence
Newly appointed Acting Commissioner of Police Enville Williams, is encouraging persons to find amicable solutions to their disputes rather than resorting to violence.
The Acting Commissioner made the statement during an interview with NBC news this week.
He is encouraging persons to find someone within the society to mediate their disputes.
Acting Commissioner Williams also issued a warning to persons who are planning to engage in criminal activity.