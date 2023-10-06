Drone Mapping & Geospatial Analysis training programme officially concluded

The closing ceremony for the Drone Mapping & Geospatial Analysis training programme conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries was held this week at Frenches House.

Participants were awarded certificates of completion as Drone Pilots and Drone Data Analysts, after completing the 12-week intensive training program.

Addressing the gathering, one of the Co-ordinators of the project, Agricultural Officer Karoma Browne, outlined the areas covered during the training sessions.

The goal of the training program was to improve the knowledge and practical skills of the technical personnel in the Ministry of Agriculture in the use of drones for environmental mapping, geospatial analysis, and participatory data gathering.

The aim is to help St. Vincent and the Grenadines with agricultural, coastal, marine, and disaster risk management applications.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture

