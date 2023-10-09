Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan travels to Taiwan on official state visit

The Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan is currently in the Republic of China Taiwan on an official state visit.

The Governor General told NBC news that she was invited by Taiwan’s President Tsi-Ing Weng to be a part of the National Day celebrations on October 10th.

The Governor General said that from her discussion with students in Taiwan seem to be comfortable there.

The Governor General will also attend a reception hosted by Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu, visit the National Palace Museum, Taipei 101 Building, and Taipei Botanical Garden.

Photo credit: NBC Files

