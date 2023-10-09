NEMO to hold a week of activities to observe International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is currently hosting a week of activities in the community of South Rivers to observe International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, which will be observed this Friday October 13th.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Michelle Forbes told NBC News, they are partnering with a number of local and overseas agencies and organizations to host the week activities.

Miss Forbes said the community of South Rivers was selected to host the activities as this community is vulnerable to a number of hazards.

Miss Forbes said the program commenced yesterday and she outlined some of the programs which are taking place as part of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction week of activities.

