Since Modern Medical and Diagnostic Hospital began offering of MRI services seventy-six scans have been done so far.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on MRI services, which commenced in early August, on radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister explained that St Vincent and the Grenadines offers the cheapest MRI services for locals in the Eastern Caribbean.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair

