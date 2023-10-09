Grenada defeated St Lucia 43-24 last Saturday at the YMCA Sports Complex to dethrone defending champions, St Vincent and the Grenadines and emerged champions of the 2023 East Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) 3rd International Netball Series.

Also last Saturday, Guest Team Barbados, who did not compete for the title, defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 54-39 to play unbeaten in their eight matches.

Dominica beat the other Guest team, the Cayman Islands 55-54, with Anna Mar Panthier shooting 38 goals for a 93 percent average.

Antigua and Barbuda beat St Kitts and Nevis 52-49 to claim 3rd place.

