Local health professionals undergo Neonatal Intensive Care Unit training for babies

Local health professionals are this week benefitting from Neonatal Intensive Care Unit training for babies, at a one-week programme conducted by the World Pediatric Project (WPP).

SVG Program Director for the WPP, Sigmund Wiggins told NBC News the training is being conducted by Vincentian Doctor based in the United States, Dr. Jozelle Doyle who is a member of the visiting World Pediatric Project (WPP) Team.

Mr. Wiggins said the visiting WPP Team has been holding very productive and interactive sessions with the local nurses and doctors.

Photo credit: Winnie Palmer Hospital

