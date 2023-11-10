Richmond Vale Academy continues to receive more sponsorship for local students to undergo training

Officials at the Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) said they are receiving more sponsorship for students from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to undergo training at the Academy.

This statement was made by Director of the Academy, Stina Herberg, during an interview with NBC News.

Miss Herberg said their recent participation in the Everything Vincy Expo was a huge success.

Miss Herberg also outlined how interested Vincentians can access scholarships to undergo training at the Richmond Vale Academy.

