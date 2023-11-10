PM Gonsalves announces agreement formed for exchanges between Bells University of Technology and SVGCC
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has formed an agreement to have exchanges between the Bells University of Technology in Nigeria and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.
During this morning’s news conference, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that he would soon be briefing the leadership of the Community College and the officials in division of higher education.
Photo credit: MySchoolGist