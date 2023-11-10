There will be an increase in daily arrivals from Virgin Atlantic Airlines to the Argyle International Airport.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James made the announcement during an interview at World Travel Market in London.

He also stated that they are looking for more partnerships in the United Kingdom.

Minister James noted that the winter season for St Vincent and the Grenadines is looking great with a lot of hotel bookings in the Grenadines and on mainland SVG.

Photo credit: Virgin.com

