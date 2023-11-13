Principals, Deputy Principals, Teachers, and Counsellors of Primary, Secondary and Special Needs Schools were involved in a School Safety Course last week.

The course provided the opportunity for the educators to gain an understanding of disaster risk management concepts while learning to conduct risk assessments, develop school safety plans and conduct drills and simulation exercises.

The School Safety Course was hosted by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency CDEMA and UNICEF Eastern Caribbean.

The sessions were held from November 6th to 10th at the UWI Global Campus.

Photo credit: SVG Education Media Unit

