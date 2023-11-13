St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela are commemorating 42 years of Diplomatic Relations.

And, a Special Ceremony was hosted by the Venezuela Embassy on the weekend to celebrate this milestone.

Head of the Venezuelan Diplomatic Mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Perez Santana spoke about the strong relationship between the two countries.

Meanwhile , Former Ambassador of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Venezuela, Andreas Wickham says both countries have enjoyed a very special relationship.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related