Artificial Intelligence could be implemented very effectively in policing – says Acting Manager for the National Center for Technological Innovation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be implemented very effectively in crime prevention, detection and predictive policing.

So says Charles Burke Acting Manager for the National Center for Technological Innovation, who was speaking on the Police on the Beat Programme on NBC radio last night.

He noted than AI can be employed by police in predictive policing, crime detection and crime prevention.

Burke was discussing the topic “Artificial Intelligence and its role in Law Enforcement and Security.”

