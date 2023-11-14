Mudgeeraba defeats Surfers Paradise through incredible six wicket victory in the final over

The latest incredible comeback in a cricket match took place in the humble surroundings of the Carrara Community Centre on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Club team, Surfers Paradise were on the verge of victory against Mudgeeraba in the Gold Coast Premier League Division Three. They were chasing 179 and to win the match they needed just five runs from the final over with six wickets in hand.

Mudgeeraba captain, Gareth Morgan took those six wickets in six balls to seal the unlikeliest of victories.

The chaos began when opener, Jake Garland, a reporter for the Gold Coast Bulletin, smacked the ball straight to mid-wicket to be dismissed for 65. The next two batsmen were caught at mid-on and short mid-wicket to make it three in a row.

The next batsman was caught at point to leave Surfers Paradise wobbling on 174-8. Morgan then needed no further help from his team-mates in the field. He clean-bowled the final two batsmen.

The most wickets taken in an over of professional cricket is five, which has been achieved on three occasions, Neil Wagner playing for Otago in 2011, Al-Amin Hossain for a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in 2013, and Abhimanyu Mithun for Indian state team, Karnataka in 2019.

Photo credit: The telegraph

