Glenside Ballers and Experience 1 advance to semi-finals of the Grenville Williams 7-A-Side Football Championship

Glenside Ballers and Experience 1 have advanced to the Semi-finals of the Grenville Williams 7-A-Side Football Championship after Quarter-final victories at the Clare Valley Playing Field last weekend.

Glenside Ballers secured a 3-2 win over Q’s Wholesale Ballers with goals from Osei Delpesche, Figo Pope and Yazeem Dascent for Glenside Ballers, and the two goals for Q’s Wholesaale Ballers by Titus Hamlett.

Experience 1 won by default over Chil Spot Ballers in Quarter-final 4.

Last Saturday’s 1st and 2nd Quarter-finals were postponed because of heavy rain. They will be played today and tomorrow.

Today, Green Hill FC will meet Tallawah Warriors at 4.15 p. m, and Dark House Ballers will play against Valley Strikers tomorrow also at 4.15 p. m.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related