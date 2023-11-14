Ministry of Tourism has big plans for Tourism Month

The Ministry of Tourism has a packed card of activities to celebrate Tourism Month.

Director of Tourism Faylene King speaking on the Talk Yuh Talk program on NBC Radio explained that they started the month with an address by the Minister of Tourism Carlos James.

And, they will continue activities this week with a community Tourism Outreach on the Leeward side of the country.

Mrs. King added that on the 24th there will be a know your country tour in Bequia.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related